Redmi Note 11, an off-road mobile ready to conquer the mid-range

The Redmi Note 11 is an all-rounder capable of overcoming any challenge. This is what you should know before you buy it.

At this point, the series redmi note needs no introduction. For years, this popular family of smartphones has managed to reach the top of the charts in different markets around the world, and it does not seem that this will change in the short term.

Now, the saga has been renewed with the new generation, led by the Redmi Note 11, a new smartphone that aspires to become the leader in its category, based on improvements such as an elegant design, a fluid screen with 90 Hz and a powerful processor capable of offering the best possible experience. Although there is much more about the Redmi Note 11 that you should know.

Redmi Note 11: the aspects that make it unique

It is not easy to find a smartphone that does it everythingand that everything he does, he does good. The Redmi Note 11 is a smartphone all terraincapable of living up to what is asked of him at all times.

To achieve this, the device makes use of a advanced set of specificationsled by his fantastic Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90 hertz refresh ratewhich provides an experience fluent at all times, and in any circumstance, as the screen can light up to a maximum of 1000 nits of brightnessso you can see it without problems even in sunlight.

His powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processoraccompanied by up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, provides a top notch experiencewith a performance ready for any type of challenge that is put in front of it, be it photo editing, reading and writing of large files or, of course, long sessions of gamingbacked by its immense battery of 5000mAh capacityready to provide energy throughout the day.

Don’t forget about your photographic sectionmade up of four high-quality rear camerasled by a main sensor of 50 megapixel resolution. On its front, hidden in a small hole at the top of the screen, is the camera for selfies 13 megapixelcapable of capturing excellent quality self-portraits, even at night.

And if all that wasn’t enough, Redmi Note 11 boasts an exquisite design, with refined lines and a compact size, only 8.09 millimeters thick and 179 grams in weight. In addition, you can choose it in three colors that enhance its minimalist aesthetic: Graphite Grey, Sunset Blue and Star Blue.

Redmi Note 11 Characteristics Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm

179 grams Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD+

90 Hz refresh rate

180Hz sample rate

DCI-P3

Brightness up to 1000 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

6nm

octa-core

Up to 2.4GHz

Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4/6GB Operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Storage 64/128 GB expandable by microSD up to 1 TB cameras rear

-50MP f/1.8

-8 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2, 118º

-2MP macro f/2.4

-2MP depth f/2.4

Frontal

– 13MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charging (33W charger included in the box) Others -USB Type-C

-Dual SIM + microSD

-Bluetooth 5.0

-NFC

-Infrared emitter

-Side fingerprint reader

-IP53 protection

-Double stereo speaker

-3.5mm headphone port

Where can you buy the Redmi Note 11?

If you have been convinced by everything that the Redmi Note 11 has prepared for you, you should know that you can get it from February 24 through the main distribution channels of the brand in our country.

Depending on the storage and memory configuration of your choiceyou must choose a retailer different:

Redmi Note 11 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage: for 199.99 euros, available at Amazon, PC Components, Media Markt, mi.com/es

for 199.99 euros, available at Amazon, PC Components, Media Markt, mi.com/es Redmi Note 11 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage: for 229.99 euros, available at MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Phone House, Carrefour, Amazon, PC Components and at mi.com/es and Xiaomi Stores

for 229.99 euros, available at MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Phone House, Carrefour, Amazon, PC Components and at mi.com/es and Xiaomi Stores Redmi Note 11 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage: for 259.99 euros, available at Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone, Yoigo, El Corte Inglés and at mi.com/es and Xiaomi Stores

