Real Marry Me! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be one step away from the WEDDING; here the tracks

The actress Jennifer Lopez is in the media center due to the recent premiere of his film ‘Marry me’ (Marry me, in Spanish) where her character ‘Kat Valdez’ suffers a great disappointment, because her boyfriend, played by the singer Maluma; he stands her up at the altar in Madison Square Garden.

However, he manages to recover from the event and decides to give love a new chance. As expected, due to the good time that she is living as a couple ‘The Diva of the Bronx’ with Ben Affleck, this story was brought to life by the thousands of fans of both celebrities.

Related news

As a result of this, a new rumor arose that keeps more than one in suspense, since it is said that the actor is preparing everything to ask the interpreter of ‘On The Floor’ to marry him.

JLo and a possible marriage with Ben Affleck

In an interview with Heart FM, the businesswoman also revealed that she loves public displays of affection, but considers that a marriage proposal should be more intimate, without so much media attention. Was it a hint for Affleck?

“I believe that a marriage proposal is a sacred and intimate subject that must be between two people, because when you are about to commit to another person it is of great importance,” said JLo.

As is well known, the interpreter of ‘Cambia El Paso’ values ​​more than ever this new stage in her relationship with the ‘Batman’ actor, which they resumed after 17 years apart. Even JLo has openly declared that “we are in love” and that she sees a common life project with a great future as possible; so today there is more talk of a possible request for a hand.

JLo celebrated her 52nd birthday with Ben

(instagram)

Why is it said that Ben will ask her to marry him?

In an interview with the media EntertainmentTonight, A source close to the couple assured that there is a great possibility that Affleck will be encouraged to take the important step of proposing to JLo.

“Ben and Jennifer are open to that possibility, to get engaged and end up getting married. The couple’s closest friends are convinced that it will be, and they wouldn’t be surprised if Ben made the first move,” the source said. .

Likewise, the informant indicated that the two “are madly in love” and that they are clear that they want to spend the rest of their lives together, something that they could not specify in 2004 when they were engaged for the first time but their courtship ended. Today, 17 years later, things can take another course.

JLo and Ben when they were a couple 17 years ago (Getty Images)

“They really trust each other and that’s very important to both of them. They also have a lot in common in terms of their careers, and they both have children with ex-partners, so they both understand the dynamics of each other’s lives and families ( …) Ben’s kids really like Jen, and his kids love Ben. He’s amazing with them and makes them all laugh. Their kids like each other too, so they’re both very thankful and happy, because I know sometimes that can be difficult,” added the source.

Without a doubt, the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is stronger than ever and a commitment could come soon.