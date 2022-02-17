Rates on consumer loans rise to the level of 19 months ago – El Financiero

Interest rates on bank loans have shown an upward trend in recent months, mainly in the consumer portfolio, which last December stood at 29.2 percent, its highest level in 19 months.

The increase in credit prices is in line with the beginning of the restrictive cycle by the Bank of Mexico, since June of last year, which forces banks to raise their rates, which, together with inflationary pressures, would have a negative effect on the consumption, analysts warned.

Data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) reveal that in December 2021 personal loans had an interest rate of 30.81 percent, a level not seen since June 2020. These were followed by payroll loans , with interest of 25.19 percent, while auto loans recorded interest of 13.22 percent.

Joel Virgen, chief economist at Out of the Box Economics, asserted that “the upward pressures on consumer interest rates are understood in a context not only characterized by a cycle of increases in the reference rate dictated by Banxico, but also also due to the recognition of a more uncertain and risky environment that affects both credit providers and applicants”.

Ernesto O’Farrill, president of Grupo Bursamérica, agreed that the start of the restrictive cycle by Banxico forces banks to also raise rates, which mainly impacts the consumer segment.

“The high rates, combined with inflation, cause less purchasing power of the people, which hits consumption,” he said.

Amín Vera, director of economic analysis at BW Capital, explained that the low economic dynamism seen this year will have an impact on the population’s ability to pay, and the maximum in consumer interest rates is a reflection of this situation, since these types of credits are riskier than in other sectors.

“On the one hand, high and sustained inflation affects the purchasing power of wages, and on the other, low GDP growth will eventually be reflected in less dynamism in the labor market, so by increasing the risk they necessarily increase rates”, added the specialist.

Alain Jaimes, an economic analyst at Signum Research, considered that the increase in interest rates on loans has a negative effect on the dynamics of consumption, “since it tends to decrease, which naturally affects the momentum of the recovery and therefore, social welfare”.

On the contrary, Pamela Díaz, economist for Mexico at BNP Paribas, indicated that competition in the banking sector has cushioned the impact of the rate channel. “There are elements that may have a greater weight on the dynamism in consumption in Mexico, such as the drop in disposable income, associated with higher inflation, and the deterioration in the labor market,” she added.

Will impact Fed hikes

Pamela Díaz asserted that the impact that the Fed’s restrictive cycle would have on consumer credit in Mexico would be indirect, since the prospect of rising rates in the United States is usually accompanied by a strengthening of the dollar, so the exchange transfer would result in higher prices.

He added that to this would be added the fact that the withdrawal of the monetary stimulus in the United States could impact the flow of remittances to Mexico, which are essential for consumption in certain sectors of the Mexican population.

“Monetary policy in Mexico is also usually reactive to changes in the Fed’s monetary stay; while the impact is limited, higher rates do have an effect on credit demand,” he explained.

O’Farrill agreed that the rate hike in the neighboring country will have an indirect impact on credit activity.

“The deputy governor of Banxico himself, Jonathan Heath, has already indicated that Banxico would have to go hand in hand with the Fed. The consensus of analysts expects the reference rate in Mexico to close at 7 percent, but with what is happening in the world Expectations are already beginning to rise to 8 percent, and of course, if this happens, it will have a greater impact on consumption,” he said.

Alain Jaimes estimated that the Fed is expected to raise the rate by 25 points in March, but if it had a higher increase, Banxico would be forced to be more aggressive, which would prolong the impact on consumption.