Rambo arrives at Rogue Company, the FPS from the creators of Paladins

One of the characters of the actor Sylvester Stallone that is still relevant is Rambo, a veteran of the Vietnam War, who will end up using weapons again to be able to face the global threats of powerful armies.

Being a violent character and willing to use the necessary weapons to complete the mission, it is not strange to have had him as a guest character in Call of Duty, specifically in Black Ops Cold War, since the video game was set in the decade of the eighties, which is when Rambo shone brightest.

Photo: Diffusion

Rambo did not stop there, since we also had him in Mortal Kombat 11, using his survival techniques to face any rival.

StudioCanal, current owners of Rambo’s rights, have been able to take advantage of the character by involving him more in different video games, being the last to be able to count on the participation of the character, Hi-Rez Studios, who published a skin based on Rambo for the character of Victor in Paladins.

Rambo arrives at Rogue Company

In addition to keeping Paladins current, Hi-Rez Studios also has a competitive multiplayer known as Rogue Company, which is free to download via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Photo: Diffusion

Being a kind of hero shooter, in the game we will have a cast of characters with unique abilities to use in games. As a great surprise to its players, the developers confirmed the presence of Rambo within the title. Of course, as it happened in Paladins, it is a skin for Seeker.

“Become an unstoppable force when Rambo makes his Rogue Company debut!“say the creators of the game from their Twitter account. The arrival of the character in the form of a skin for Seeker has attracted a lot of attention, mainly because the character who will get the appearance of Rambo is a teenager, compared to Sylvester Stallone, which has led some users to drop jokes about it.