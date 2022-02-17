Rafael Nadal is already in Acapulco for the Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal, multiple Grand Slam champion, is already in Mexico for the Acapulco Open | Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadalthe Spanish tennis player who recently won the Australian Openalready reached Acapulco to deal with their participation in the Mexican Open 2022 which will take place from February 21 to 26being excited about it for having been champion of the tournament on three different occasions.

The Spanish He decided to fulfill his commitment in Mexican lands after overcoming the discomfort he had in his left foot. The multi-champion left on February 17 at night via Madrid to arrive the next day General Juan N. Álvarez Airport in Acapulco.

The first reactions of Rafael Nadal in Mexico

Rafael Nadal barely arrived in our country and offered his first statements for the Mexican Openshowing his illusion to win the competition for the fourth time, after his last victory happened in the 2020 edition.

“Hello everyone, I am very happy to return here to Mexico and I wanted to say hello to all my Mexican friends: see you around here all these days. A hug”. Rafael Nadal

The first moments of the multi-champion in Mexico

Rafael Nadalchampion of 21 major tournaments, has gone with room to adapt to the courts, the balls and the high humidity of the coastal town located in the state of Warrior.

In his last participations he had used the island of Cozumel as a training base. This time, he has preferred to stay a few more days in Majorca. It should be noted that the preliminary phase of the Mexican tournament, which opens a new facility for the 2022 edition, will be played behind closed doors.

The rules to attend the Mexican Tennis Open

AMT players will be able to present their vaccination certificate and will even be allowed to play if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19Since the ATP is governed by the rules of the country and Mexico does not ask for any guidelines, which marginalized Novak Djokovic from participating in Australia.

“The issue of vaccinations is very clear, the ATP does not require that you request vaccines as a tournament, it follows the guidelines that the country requests, Mexico does not request (no document), so we cannot require; we have protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players” Raúl Zurutuza, director of the AMT

to see Rafael Nadalthe attendees must make a antigen test in advance of 48 hours to get in, whether they bring their own test or pay 320 pesos so that in the Green Access Labonce they have the negative result they will be granted an access bracelet, Safety Pass.

The bracelet it is “unique and non-transferable” and will be valid for any day of the tournament. Everyone should keep a healthy distance from 1.5 meters, constant hand sanitization and the use of face masks will be mandatory; In addition, all spaces will be constantly sanitized.

In addition to Rafael Nadal, who are the tennis players who will play in Acapulco

In addition to the presence of Rafael Nadalwe will have the presence of Daniil Medvedev, who will compete for the first time in this ATP 500, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini They complete the list of the best seeds of the tournament.

All the tennis players who will come to the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco