Pumas lets go of the victory in his visit to Saprissa

the debut of Cougars on the CONCACAF Champions League was compliant, without anything spectacular but returning to Mexico with the advantage of the visiting goal, after tying two with the Saprissa in Costa Rica; however, the best thing for the auriazules was that their striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno was reunited with the goal.

After 16 years Pumas returned to step on the field of Ricardo Saprissa and again to participate in the Concachampions. And with his best men, Andres Lillini decided to face the ‘Purple Monster’ and gave them results.

With Alan Mozo Giving one of their best games, the university students took over the field of play early in the game, and although the Ticos tried, the dominance of the Mexican team was notorious although they did not specify anything. And it was not until minute 28 that this was reflected on the scoreboard, and thanks to Mozo’s precise assistance to the area, where Washington Corozo He managed to finish off with a header and put the cats forward.

But things got tough for collegewhen in the final stretch of the first part, the referee, after going to the VARdecreed a penalty for a lack of Nicholas Freire to Christian Bolanosand the guy beat Talavera throwing the ball deep. They were tied at one.

In the second half it was difficult for Pumas to recover the ball, but the problem came when Mozo, confident, lost the ball in his own area and Darixon Vuelta He fired and although Talavera came out, it was Freire who ran towards the goal and with his back he avoided the Costa Rican goal.

However, the best thing for Pumas was after 73 minutes of play, since the ball was left to Juan Ignacio Dinennowho did not hesitate and took an impossible shot for the Saprissa goalkeeper, and with that goal, the striker made his debut in 2022. Although the pleasure did not last a minute because Bolaños was present on the scoreboard when Talavera ‘abandoned’ the ball and the tico took advantage.

Finally, Universidad has the advantage of a couple of goals, but will have to define everything on Wednesday when they host Saprissa in University City and thus stay alive or not in the contest of the Concacaf.

