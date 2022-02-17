Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with few changes

Today, Thursday, February 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2833 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.2605 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with few changes, showing an appreciation of 0.03%, trading around 20.27 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2358 and a maximum of 20.3377 pesos.

Similarly, he points out that the Mexican peso has gained ground in the last five sessions, in which it shows an accumulated appreciation of 1.47% or 30 cents.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3890 – Sell: $20.3890

: Buy $20.3890 – Sell: $20.3890 HSBC : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.78

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.78 Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.87 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.87 – Sale: $20.87 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90 Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87 Exchange: Purchase: $19.77 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.77 – Sale: $20.79 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,147.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.05 pesos, for $27.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

