Price of the dollar today February 17, peso loses its streak

Today, Thursday, February 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3139 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 5.5 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.3159 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

After momentarily relaxing tensions in Ukraine between Russia and the US, the markets remain cautious and the peso ends its streak of five consecutive gains.

After a start of operations this session with few changes, according to the economist Gabriela Siller, and after winning 3 days in a row, the peso closed in negative while the refuge asset in uncertain times, gold, registered a level not seen since June last year, at $1,897.76 an ounce, reflecting investor fears.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3159 – Sell: $20.3159

: Buy $20.3159 – Sell: $20.3159 HSBC : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84 Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94

Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7926 – Sale: $20.8031

Purchase: $19.7926 – Sale: $20.8031 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,333.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.07 pesos, for $27.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

