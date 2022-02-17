‘Pitch Perfect’: Anna Kendrick Says Third Film Won’t Be Last – CINEMABLEND

On December 29, the third story in the saga directed by Trish Sie, replacing Elizabeth Banks, opens on the big screen.

On December 29, Pitchfork 3 opens, a film whose poster reads: “Striking the Final Note”. This is why all fans of the Barden Belles assumed without a doubt that this would be the last time we would see the young women in action on the big screen, but NO.

In an interview with Anna Kendrick granted to the media Entertainment Weeklythe actress has made it clear that this will not be the last time we enjoy the Bellas: “We will play them forever”. The actress has made it clear that the arrival of Trish Sie to replace Elizabeth Banks has brought a lot of energy to the story because she is very positive and very crazy.

Of course, it is unknown how they will continue. That is to say, last April the screenwriter Kay Cannon explained that this third installment would be the end of the Bellas as we know them, which pointed to the fact that in the future there would be new characters, new Bellas. But Kendrick’s words suggest that at least she will continue to bring Beca to life.

giving note 3 It will already mean a change in the protagonists since the University does not keep them together anymore, now each one lives in a different point of the United States, the World Championship brought them together but now they have to start their lives alone, their real lives . This is why they all decide to get together once again and go on a tour that will consolidate them as friends forever. Don’t miss the hilarious trailer!