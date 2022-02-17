Pericos street named “Arnoldo Martínez”, in Mocorito

Mocorito, Sinaloa.- This morning the appointment was made Arnold Martinez Verdugo of the main access town of parakeets, Mocorito, where the governor of the state of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, was present. This is due to the commemoration of the 97th birth anniversary of the great illustrious Pericos, Arnoldo Martínez Verdugo, and the political and literary legacy he left to Sinaloa and Mexico.

From Pericos, Mocorito, In life, this character was a candidate of the socialist party in the state of Mexico for the Presidency of the Republic, mayor of Coyoacán in Mexico City, as well as the author of multiple literary works.

To pay tribute to his historical legacy, a boulevard in the community of Pericos was officially named in his honor.

In this regard, the municipal president of Mocorito, María Elizalde, commented: “Without a doubt, Arnoldo Martínez Verdugo is the greatest illustrious son of Pericos, and on this occasion we wanted to record this through the unveiling of this plaque that will give the official name to this boulevard. For this reason, it is up to us as a government and as a people to do everything possible so that it continues in history.”

For her part, Senator Imelda Castro Castro mentioned the constant work being carried out by the governor of Sinaloa to recover the historical memory of Sinaloans who contributed to the democracy that we have today in Sinaloa and Mexico, and to society every day. more egalitarian, according to his words.

Likewise, after recounting the brief history of the honoree, the governor of the state of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya proceeded to say: “For me, Arnoldo was the communist who fought the most for unity. For this reason, we Periquenses should be very happy and proud that Arnoldo was born in this land. We cannot forget those who contributed with their grain of sand”, reiterating the intention, together with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to rescue the population from poverty.

Read more: With good participation, the registry of applicants for Trustees, Commissioners and Participation Councils in Angostura closes

Later, the authorities proceeded to reveal the commemorative plaque that gives the name to the main boulevard of Pericos.