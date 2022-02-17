PAN deputies protest over shortage of cancer medicine

MEXICO.- The deputies that are part of the parliamentary faction of the PAN, denounced before the plenary session of San Lázaro a shortage of anti-cancer drugs.

Within the framework of the commemoration of the day of the fight against childhood cancer, the PAN deputy, Mariana Gómez del Campo, protested the shortage of chemotherapies and anticancer drugs.

Accompanied by other PAN deputies, the legislator read a statement signed by mothers and fathers of children with cancer, in which they denounced the situation.

Parents of children with cancer accuse that drug shortages have been occurring for 3 years

In the letter read by the PAN deputy, the fathers and mothers accused that very little has been done to solve the “problem of shortages of medicines and chemotherapies for three years.”

During her protest, the PAN deputy wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “There are no chemo” demanded that the federal government act sensitively on the issue of cancer drugs.

In the same sense, the blue and white legislator called on the authorities to put aside what she called “irresponsible and criminal behavior.”

Accusing that for 3 years there has been a shortage of supplies for cancer treatments, the PAN deputy affirmed that dialogue with the federal authorities has been useless.

Very little has been done to solve the serious problem of drug and chemotherapy shortages that has been suffered for more than 3 years, and which has caused the death of thousands of girls and boys. We demand mercy!#MexicoWithoutChemos ???? @marianagc pic.twitter.com/p3JldWUwfy – PAN Deputies (@diputadospan) February 15, 2022

PRI deputy denounces that complaints have increased due to lack of cancer drugs

In accordance with the claims of the PAN deputies, the member of the PRI caucus, Laura Barrera, highlighted that in recent years there has been an unprecedented increase in complaints about the lack of medicines.

Regarding this, the PRI deputy explained that the complaints before INSABI have increased by 480%, in addition to the fact that nearly 200 amparos have been filed for the same issue.

Due to the above, the PAN deputies announced that this Tuesday, February 15, a demonstration will be held near the National Palace at 7:00 p.m.

