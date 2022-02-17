off the map, the video game becomes a movie

tomb Raider, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, resident Evil Y warcraft They are some of the video games that have already received the Hollywood treatment and became movies, in a risky move that is now also betting Uncharted.

The game created by Amy Hennig and developed by Naughty Dog that became a classic among console gamers thanks to its mix of action and adventure, by following the brave Nathan Drake on his travels to different corners of the world.

However, its version as a film was even more difficult to achieve than Drake’s search for historical treasures, since the original project, which was born in 2008, did not see the light of day until a couple of years ago, when they confirmed to Ruben Fleischer as its manager.

The one chosen after a long list of filmmakers, and also screenwriters, which included the names of David O. Russell, Neil Burger and Shawn Levy, among others. who takes on the task of bring to the screen the experiences of the intrepid Drake and his mentor, Victor Sullivan.

Those who present themselves to the public under the skin of Tom Hollandwho has already proven his stunt skills as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and Mark Wahlberganother “rudo” of the performance, who at first would play Nathan Drake.

However, the responsibility finally fell on the British actor, who looks considerably younger than the original character and opens the tape with a scene in which he hangs with several packages from a cargo plane, so that later the story travels years back.

In search of the treasure of Elcano and company

When he was 10 years old and with his brother Sam (Rudy Pankow) they try to steal the first known map, which Ferdinand Magellan would have used in his circumnavigation of the Earth. But they are caught and sent back to the orphanage where they live.

However, the older of the Drakes escapes from the institution so as not to be taken prisoner, although he promises to return to Nathan. The precise moment when the narration returns to the present, when the latter works as a bartender in a New York bar.

Activity that shares with small thefts and leaves to join Victor “Sully” Sullivan, or Sully, a fortune hunter who was a friend of his brother and now he wants to get hold of an old cross that would be key in a treasure hunt.

This is the gold that Juan Sebastián Elcano and his men would have hidden after the death of Magellanbehind which are also the millionaire, and villain of the film, Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and his assistant Braddock (Tati Gabrielle).

In a beginning of trip that first takes the protagonists from New York to Barcelonawhere Drake – who would be a descendant of the famous pirate – and Sully join the distrustful Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali) to connect the dots and find the ancient booty.

A) Yes Uncharted: off the map begins a filmic journey heir to other adventure films -read Indiana Jones or Pirates of the Caribbean-, that entertains those who don’t know the game, while rewarding its fans with details such as the motto Sic Parvis Magna.

DATA SHEET

ADDRESS: Reuben Fleischer

PROTAGONISTS: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas

GENDER: action/adventure

AGE: for every viewer