No wonder he doesn’t perform, the reason why Giménez forgot to play is revealed

Giménez’s performance has left much to be desired

February 16, 2022 8:11 p.m.

The Blue Cross Machine He has had a fairly acceptable start to the tournament in this Clausura 2022, since they are among the first four places with ten units, although not all the sky-blue players have had a good performance.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez

And it is that despite the fact that the reinforcements have worked wonderfully for the sky-blues, the older players have not had the expected performance to make the Machine a solid team, especially on offense.

Well, one of his starting forwards has not yet managed to fit in with Reynoso’s new scheme. It is about the young canterano, Santiago Gimenezwho has not managed to be a starter so far in the contest despite the fact that he was expected to have an increase in his game.

And it is that Giménez goes through a drought of quite long goals, because since September 2021 he has failed to score a single goal with the Celestes which makes it one of the team’s longest streaks for a center forward and it’s all due to a reason.

What would be the reason for the poor performance of Santiago Giménez?

The Mexican striker has lowered his level because he has not managed to score for several months, some fans assure that this is due to the fact that he is unfocused by his girlfriend with whom he usually travels during the week and does not comply with the team’s training sessions.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Jaime Ordiales makes a call to sign peace for Cruz Azul