Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox): “WWE has returned to the time of the Divas”

With this revealing image of Mandy Rose in a bikini, she opened NXT Vengeance Day on Tuesday.

Rose, and the faction she leads, Toxic Attraction, are the epitome of the NXT 2.0 style book regarding the presentation of their fightersmuch more sexualized than in NXT and where the fighting level has been significantly reduced, despite the fact that names like Io Shirai or Candice LeRae are still there.

A policy that has not been transferred to the main cast of WWE, where, as a result, we now see the best women’s matches in the entire company (along with those that occur in NXT UK), considering that just a couple of years ago, the The third brand’s women’s division stood out as one of the best in the world.

Not gonna hide it. Not gonna deny it. Not gonna apologize for it. The NXT Universe better watch out for this lion’s roar. #WWENXT @nikkita_wwe pic.twitter.com/rqzQB1qfB8 – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022

► Tegan Nox, suspicious of the NXT remodeling

This week the non-competitive clause of eight names fired by WWE last November expired. Among them is the Tegan Nox, now again Nixon Newellwho has been interviewed by Chris Dencker for the Into The Danger Zone podcast, and there, the Welsh woman recaps her last months as a Superstar of the McMahon Empire, to incidentally make a consideration of the company’s current product.