Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox): “WWE has returned to the time of the Divas”
With this revealing image of Mandy Rose in a bikini, she opened NXT Vengeance Day on Tuesday.
Rose, and the faction she leads, Toxic Attraction, are the epitome of the NXT 2.0 style book regarding the presentation of their fightersmuch more sexualized than in NXT and where the fighting level has been significantly reduced, despite the fact that names like Io Shirai or Candice LeRae are still there.
A policy that has not been transferred to the main cast of WWE, where, as a result, we now see the best women’s matches in the entire company (along with those that occur in NXT UK), considering that just a couple of years ago, the The third brand’s women’s division stood out as one of the best in the world.
► Tegan Nox, suspicious of the NXT remodeling
This week the non-competitive clause of eight names fired by WWE last November expired. Among them is the Tegan Nox, now again Nixon Newellwho has been interviewed by Chris Dencker for the Into The Danger Zone podcast, and there, the Welsh woman recaps her last months as a Superstar of the McMahon Empire, to incidentally make a consideration of the company’s current product.
«Everyone walks on lead feet. With all the layoffs, you feel like you could be next. I had a feeling I wasn’t…welcome, and as a result they didn’t want me. I don’t fit the demographic they’re looking for. I am a 1’67 brown haired girl, full of tattoos. Looking at the current product, I think it’s like they went back to the Divas era. I always felt like I was on the brink of dismissal, even if I could fight. I didn’t have much of a personality or a character that seemed like enough to them to keep me going, which is weird. If they give me a character, I take it and go with it. I was always introduced as the ‘next door neighbor’, and I’m not the next door neighbor. let it be me. It was me for the six years before they signed me, let me do something like that. I always had the feeling that it was not what they were looking for […]»
