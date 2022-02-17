‘News from the big world’, Tom Hanks in search of home and redemption in an emotional western

Related news

says the legend of Hollywood gold that, in full promotional campaign of the queen of africa, Humphrey Bogart gave an interview in which he joked that, for the Oscars to be rigorous, all the candidates should start acting Hamlet. The one who did the best, should be the winner of the prize. The joke went well and the actor won the statuette that had escaped him years ago with White House. If the Bogart method doesn’t work, another show business tradition says that a good actor should be able to make even a phone book reading interesting. In big world newsset in the years after the Civil war American, the telephone has not yet been invented. Calm down: the western that Netflix bought from Universal faced with the closure of thousands of movie theaters around the world, makes it clear that Tom Hanks he would be able to hold our interest even if he spent two hours reading the news in the newspaper.

For years the actor had to battle with his reputation as the Jimmy Stewart of the generation of baby boomers. Hanks was accused of repeatedly playing the average American man (as if that were something negative per se) and of systematically avoiding villain roles (the “assholes” – definition of the actor himself, not ours – of his comedies. eighties women also contradict a theory that seems to ignore the criminals and/or cretins who starred Ladykillers, you have an email, They give the blow or Road to Perdition).

In his almost forty years of extraordinary career, Hanks has been the perfect tool for directors to transmit values ​​related to nobility such as empathy (The green Mile), the sacrifice (Saving Private Ryan), innocence (Forrest Gump) and, above all, the heroism of the ordinary man caught up in the most extraordinary of circumstances (Sully, Captain Phillips, Bridge of Spies).

In big world news his detractors will have a new opportunity to raise their eyebrows. Hanks plays the captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars who travels from city to city narrating news, telling whoever is in his way and in exchange for the will of devastating catastrophes and exciting adventures that take place in any corner of the world. His contribution to the world is, basically, to transmit to a group of unfortunates -like him- that far from their miserable lives, the rest of the world is doing much worse than them. Or much better: the important thing is that they don’t share their gray lives.

One day, an opportunity appears before Captain Kidd to redeem his sins: to bring back to his family a girl who was kidnapped six years ago by the Kiowa tribe. The war veteran and the little girl, a fearful creature who doesn’t speak English (played by an expressive and at times fierce Helena Zengelthe revelation of the German System Crasher), embark on a dangerous journey through the American West in search of a word that no longer makes sense to them: home.

big world news is a surprising choice for Paul Greengrassa director who revolutionized action cinema with The Bourne Myth Y The Bourne Ultimatum and that knew how to transfer to the big screen, based on nerve and tension, great tragedies of real life in United 93 (the only frustrated attack of 11-S), July 22 (the attacks in Norway) and Bloody Sunday (the massacre of a riot for the civil rights of the Irish). Classicism, sobriety and elegance are not adjectives that usually accompany Greengrass’s cinema. Up to now.



The Briton has found his best allies in two veterans with whom he had never worked: the director of photography Dariusz Wolski (The Challenge – The Walk, Mars) and the composer James Newton Howard (The forest, the fugitive). Together they create a remarkable modern western that alternates poetic moments (that storm sequence that reminds mad max fury road), effective action scenes (the shootout at the top of the mountain), character details (the brief appearance of elizabeth marvel) and rides through the spectacular and devastating desert of the southern United States.

The western, less powerful and playful than the remake from Value of law directed in 2010 by the brothers Coenis an unusual meeting for the director and the actor after previously collaborating on the fast-paced Captain Phillips. big world news respects the common places of the quintessential genre of American cinema, but in the end it is the characters -and the beautiful visual and musical commitment of the proposal- that make this Netflix rescue a highly recommended film and one more than likely multi-nominated in the next Academy Awards. Yes, the wild settings of the American West would have looked spectacular in a movie theater, but for now our television will have to suffice. After all, no screen is too small when Tom Hanks gets down to doing something as simple and powerful as reading the newspaper.

