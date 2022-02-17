Netflix: the movie that premiered in 2003 without much success and now breaks it on the platform | Chronicle

Netflix kicked off 2022 with a series of premieres that immediately became successful: The Marginal 4,Netflix-20220205-0046.html” target=”_blank”>The Tinder Scammer and Netflix-five-reasons-to-watch-the-movie-Through-my-window-20220208-0055.html” target=”_blank”>through my window They are clear examples. However, from time to time the streaming platform “resurrects” a film that passed without pain or glory through theaters and turns it into a rage.

That's what happened with the master swindle, a 2003 film that came to the catalog on February 3 and became one of the titles with the most reproductions. Something similar happened a few months ago with The perfect crime, a 2007 production starring Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins.

Also known as Italian Faena (The Italian Job), this action thriller was directed by F. Gary Gray and positioned itself as seventh most viewed platform worldwide, according to the ranking prepared by the platform. In addition, it is one of the productions with the most “likes”.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham and is a 1969 remake of the same name, starring Michael Cainin which a gang of thieves sets out to pull off a grand heist in Venice.

And while the reviews and box office were positive, it was not a movie that went down in history. It had a budget of $60 million and grossed $176,070,171 worldwide.

As for the opinion of the specialized press, they maintained: “It is, like any enjoyable film career, not the destination that counts, but the thrilling journey to get there”“This is the movie for two hours of mindless escapism, narrated at a relatively skillful professional level” Y “It’s like a smooth and exciting descent at full speed down a ski slope”say the critics of the most important newspapers in the United States.

What is The Master Scam about?

“This brilliant thief’s robbery is thwarted. To get revenge he needs the best equipment and a master plan”, indicates the official Netflix synopsis.

A group formed by Charlie, the leader; Steve, the infiltrator; Lyle, the computer genius; Rob, the driver; Left ear, the explosives expert; and John, the one in charge of busting the safe, planned a coup in Venice.

The plan was perfect, it was as expected and euphoria invaded everyone present for a short period of time. But nevertheless, jealousy and greed caused problems.

After suffering the theft of loot, these friends decide to make a new assaultmuch bigger than the previous ones: they try to appropriate a truck loaded with gold and, in this way, get into the Los Angeles traffic control system, manipulate it and create the biggest traffic jam in history.

The master swindle: actors

Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Crocker

Jason Statham as Handsome Rob

Charlize Theron as Stella Bridger

Edward Norton as Steve

Donald Sutherland as John Bridger

Seth Green as Lyle

Mos Def as Gilligan

frankie g as Wrench

Boris Lee Krutonog as Yevhen

Olek Krupa as Mashkov











Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham are the stars of The Master Swindle.



