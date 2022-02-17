My Nintendo Store launches for the United States and Canada – Nintenderos

It seems that the American catalog of My Nintendo has been updated for its users. In this case, it is the official arrival of My Nintendo Store in America, after its debut in Japan and Europe.

It has been confirmed that, at least in United States and Canada, this service is already available. It is an additional tab to the Nintendo.com website and allows users to purchase digital and physical games, as well as various products from its IP. For now, it has not been confirmed for other territories in America, such as Mexico or Brazil.

We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can access the website at this link.

What do you think? Do you plan to redeem anything currently? Feel free to share it in the comments below. Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with our complete coverage of the most recent rewards added to the European and American My Nintendo catalog at this link.

All about MyNintendo

