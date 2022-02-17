MOMOLAND seeks Shakira and Camilo Cabello for collaboration

MOMOLAND will be presenting at Parque Bicentenario and in a program through Azteca Uno.

Korean k-pop group MOMOLAND offered a press conference where he spoke about his international success and his collaborations with Latin artists.

For the girlband it was an honor to collaborate with the Dominican artist, Nati Natashawith the simple Yummy Yummy Love, that ignited the Latin and Korean public.

However, behind a successful life, there is a lot of work involved, as one of the members recounted her career in order to reach the musical field.

Since she was 15 years old and with the dream of becoming an artist, Nancy had to put aside many things that people usually do, such as going to parties, because the dedication and effort to reach stardom brings with it a long adventure, in her case 7 years of preparation. Education in Korea is totally different from Latin America.

Photo: El Capitalino

The taste for Mexican culture was a consequence of the famous movie “Coconut”who arrived in his country and fascinated the band, even with her they learned a little more about the customs.

Such was the fascination that they plan to make a song in Spanish in the future, of course, after learning more about the language.

But why combine the music of the K-pop genre with Latin? This great idea arose as a result of a Challenge in tik tokwhich gave rise to collaboration with Nati Natasha; but not limited to growing in the medium, also seeking to create new singles with artists of the stature of Shakira and Camila Cabello.

Photo: El Capitalino

Sacrificing normal life, sociability and travel were the factors to grow in social networks and become international artists.

As part of their tour, the idiols will perform this Friday, February 17, at the Bicentennial Park from Mexico City, for the EXA program, picnic, delighting us with five songs. While for Saturday February 18, they will be in the program “Everybody dance” for Aztec One.

WGGB