Miro revealed fight with Alberto del Río, Sheamus and Wade Barrett

On the November 30, 2015 episode of Raw, a faction called The League of Nations was formed. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time was Sheamus and he led the group after convincing the then WWE United States Champion, Alberto del Río, the King of the Ring that year, Wade Barrett and Rusev.

But already in January 2016 the decline of the group began, since Del Río lost his title against Kalisto in the Royal Rumble 2016. The group kept losing and losing and that led Del Río to declare in an interview that the faction it was just a transition group and that it was not going to last more than WrestleMania 32, as it happened when they disintegrated at the end of April 2016.

► Miro had problems with his teammates at WrestleMania 32

Last year, after his departure from WWE, Miro assured that the League of Nations had only been created as a result of the fact that Roman Reigns needed to face big names and thus build himself as a great star.

And recently, in an interview with Kurt Angle for his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, the former TNT Champion revealed that the Irish, the English, the Mexican and the Bulgarian did not get along very well because they were frustrated by the lack of real plans for them:

“Man, the League of Nations was a huge loss and waste of opportunity. They told us that we were going to get together, but nobody told us that we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns. That was the only reason we ended up doing that. I thought it was an incredible group: three former champions, big guys, strong, international… There was nothing like that in the cast!

«But, on night number two, we lost against Roman Reigns in a 4-on-1 handicap fight. And from that night we knew we were destined to do that, to do nothing more than boost Reigns.

“But, well, it was what it was. Still, that group allowed us to have a match at WrestleMania with The New Day. By that time, we had a lot of internal problems within the group, so there were a lot of fights and I wasn’t proud of that, not at all.

“Even when we talked about how the matches were going to be, it was a lot of fights, it was all very messy, it was a miracle if you could get the whole faction together behind the scenes. It was a disaster. And even, At WrestleMania 32, just before going out to the ring, the four of us almost went to blows.

«So we went out and I must also say that we had a bad attitude during the fight because we did not understand why all these Members of the Hall of Fame they were going to come to apply their final moves to us.

“But, well, I love Steve Austin and I wanted him to do the Stunner, it was great for me. People loved it. And also when Shawn’s music came on. Call me what you want, but for me it was a dream to be able to have the real man, the Stunner, and not Kevin Owens doing it to me ».

Recall that already in January 2020, Kofi Kingston revealed that The New Day also had a heated argument with The League of Nations that night of WrestleMania 32 because they did not have a good attitude. Surely they interacted after nearly coming to blows with each other. Everything that happens behind the scenes and the fans do not see.