Minecraft: how to teleport in version 1.18

Thanks to the teleport command, it is possible to find our friends in Minecraft 1.18 in a quick and easy way. One of the things that catches us most about this game is the enormous possibility of exploration and construction that we have, we can even create great houses to return to after several hours of exploration. But obviously when we play with friends it’s too easy to get lost, with this trick from Minecraft for teleportthis problem is solved.

It is a simple command line that we will enter in the game console, it is too simple. Although we must consider a few things, since it can not always be used. In general terms, this command is well known by the Minecraft community, because it allows us to reach our destination quickly and easily.

How to teleport in Minecraft 1.18

Whenever we need to use this command in the Minecraft version, we will have to comply with one of the following points:

We can do it in creative mode.

In survival mode we will have to enable the respective trick. Additionally, we recommend you to have the most useful foods to survive.

If we are on a server, the player has to be the operator.

For better understanding, we don’t have to meet all three requirements, or even two; it is actually one of these, even if it is to be able to teleport. We can even use the command to go to different places using coordinates.

Finding destination coordinates

This is one of the most important steps, without the coordinates, we can’t go anywhere. For this we are going to have to use the locate command first.

We’ll need to open the chat box to enter the command, then type “/locate” or “/locatebiome” without the quotes next to any Minecraft 1.8 structure or biome we want to access. A list will appear where players can choose a desired location. Then we will press enter, the game will find the place and give us its coordinates. Once we have these coordinates, we can now use the teleport command.

How to teleport in Minecraft

After obtaining the coordinates, we will have to type “/tp” followed by a space, the player’s name and the coordinates that were provided in the general chat by the commands. Once the command is complete and there is no error in red, it will be executed and will transport us to the desired place.