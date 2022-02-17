Michael Jordan and the day he wanted to play in the NBA again at age 50

It was during his induction speech to the Basketball Hall of Fame, where Your Majesty He slipped the possibility of returning to the competition, although his intention did not last long.

It was in 2003, at the age of 40, that Michael Jordan put an end to his 19-season career in the National Basketball Association (NBA)and he did it playing for Washington Wizardsthis being his second and final retirement from the staves.

Seven years later, in 2010, he took over majority ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats (today the Hornets), and it was in this condition that one of the greatest myths of recent times was born: the possibility that Your Majesty He will return to basketball at the age of 50.

Although during that time, he was seen training in a great way with the players of his team, which made many think about the possibility of his return to the NBA, Jordan was then emphatic in pointing out that “I’m not going back at 50, although in my head I’ll always believe I can play basketball”.

The day Jordan wanted to play in the NBA again at age 50



However, it was February 21, 2012, the day that Your Majesty was exalted to Basketball Hall of Famewhere he slipped the possibility that, with his five decades in the body, he could return to the courts, generating high expectations then.

“Basketball was everything to me. my refuge and my place where I have gone when I needed to find pleasure and peace“Jordan noted in his speech, at which point he launched his intention: “one day, they can look and see me playing at 50”generating laughter in the public, to which he added “don’t laugh, never say never”.