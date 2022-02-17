Memory: 5 foods to nourish the brain

The brain needs special care and feeding will be essential to achieve this. In addition, specialists maintain the importance of training the memory through different cognitive exercises such as brushing our teeth with the opposite hand that we do daily or walking down different streets, altering the routine. In this framework, a healthy diet with certain foods will be essential to nourish and improve cognitive functions.

According to experts, the brain It has glucose as its main source of energy, from foods rich in carbohydrates, although it also feeds on healthy fats. It also needs about 20% of the energy we ingest to achieve proper functioning and optimal development of the memory.

In this line, it is important to know that the quality and type of dietary fat will also affect the memory and the operation of brain since, for example, saturated fats cause cognitive impairment, while polyunsaturated fatty acids have effects that benefit their protection. In turn, antioxidants such as vitamins C, E and A, zinc and zeaxanthin have the function of preventing oxidative stress that is associated with mental deterioration and improve cognitive capacity.

Consequently, experts maintain that it will be essential to incorporate feeding healthy 5 natural products and thus improve the memory. First, the health of brain You will be able to benefit after eating nuts. This is because the zinc it provides will help maintain concentration. Another of the natural foods that will affect this last item are legumes. The argument is that the iron they provide will be crucial to improve memory through concentration, being essential in university students who must be exposed to long hours of study.

Photo: Pixabay

For his part, the brain will benefit from theine, therefore consuming infusions with these substances will stimulate cognitive functions, improving attention. In this same line, spinach will strengthen the body, especially in terms of memory, being recommended to prevent cognitive deterioration. Finally, the vitamin D3 incorporated into the feeding usual will have a leading role in nerve neurotransmission.