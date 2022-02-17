Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, took all eyes with her beauty

Paul Walker, American actor and star of the sequel to Fast and FuriousHe died in 2013 as a result of a traffic accident. When she died, she was his daughter, Meadow Walker who inherited everything from the actor. The 23-year-old model surprised everyone with her beauty.

Instagram photo: @meadowwalker

On November 30, 2013, the world was stunned by the news of the death of Paul Walker. The actor who played Brian O’Connor in Fast and FuriousHe lost his life in a fatal traffic accident. At that time, he was filming the seventh part of the sequel, so the directors turned to the actor’s brothers to finish filming.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker