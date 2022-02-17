Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, took all eyes with her beauty

Paul Walker, American actor and star of the sequel to Fast and FuriousHe died in 2013 as a result of a traffic accident. When she died, she was his daughter, Meadow Walker who inherited everything from the actor. The 23-year-old model surprised everyone with her beauty.

Instagram photo: @meadowwalker

On November 30, 2013, the world was stunned by the news of the death of Paul Walker. The actor who played Brian O’Connor in Fast and FuriousHe lost his life in a fatal traffic accident. At that time, he was filming the seventh part of the sequel, so the directors turned to the actor’s brothers to finish filming.

Walker had a daughter, Meadow Walker who inherited his father’s fortune. In 2017 she started her modeling career and she made headlines in 2015 by founding the organization “The Paul Walker Foundation”, which offers scholarships to marine biology students. Regarding her personal life, in August 2021 she got engaged to actor Louis Thornton – Allan.

The daughter of Paul Walker He ended up getting married in October of last year. The striking thing is that the one in charge of taking her to the altar was her godfather, the actor and best friend of her father, Vin Diesel. In addition, the young woman accompanied the one who was her tutor, to the premiere of Fast & Furious 9. On the other hand, Meadow Walkerconfessed that in 2019 he had to go through a tumor, which meant another of the hard moments in his life.

Meadow Walker remembering his father. Instagram photo @meadowwalker

These days, Meadow Walker is traveling the world due to his profession. In addition, in her social networks, she not only continuously reminds her dad, but it shows all its beauty, taking all eyes. In her latest post, she is seen attending a fashion event.