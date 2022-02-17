Mazatlan and America star in a fight near the end of the match

The pending duel of the second day had a hot outcome that included pushing and some blows between Cañoneros and Águilas

The players of Mazatlan Y America They staged a fight in the final minutes of the pending match of the second day, after a foul on the edge of the Sinaloa area that caused elements of the two teams to push each other and say everything.

The refereeing body, supported by the VAR, took disciplinary measures in a situation in which the match was stopped for just over 10 minutes, and that is that between the problems to separate the players, the claims and the review of the play, the outcome of the match was extended.

Cañoneros and Águilas exchanged pushes in the last minutes. imago7

First, George Padilla brought down savior kings on the outskirts of the area when the azulcrema player was about to be alone in front of Nicolás Vikonis, but the Mazatlan defender brought him down with a sweep.

So, in the next action, Roger Martinez he fought the ball with himself Padillabut the defender left a leg up when he swept to deflect the ball, a situation that did not seem to the Colombian.

Then, both faced each other and the pushes came, Federico Viñas was one of the players who reacted with the greatest violence, since he faced several Mazatlan elements and that is why he got the yellow card.

After listening to his assistants, the central referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, rectified with the VAR measures to take, went to see the monitor and decided to expel Padilla for knocking down Kings in an obvious scoring option.

Padilla He was then the one sacrificed by his team, but after the foul was pointed out it did not go any further and those at home they stayed with the victory 2-1.