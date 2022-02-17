Matt Reeves Is Creating a ‘Batverse’ With Robert Pattinson’s Movie: ‘The Story of Gotham Never Ends’

Robert Pattinson starring the batman the release is just around the corner and in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director Matt Reeves has revealed that the film is not part of the DCEU, but rather an independent entity. One can imagine that Reeves is taking the path that Todd Phillips took for his 2019 Joker movie. Not only this, Reeves is also trying to create a Batverse with this movie, which sounds like a fascinating idea given the sheer number of stories and characters that exist in the Batman universe.

“What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and say, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not be able to do Chapter 2. So the story had to stand on its own. But what happens is that the world of bats is so rich in characters that when you start to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that the story of Gotham never ends,” Reeves shared with EW.

and it seems that reeves He has already started working on ‘Batverse’ as he is involved in two upcoming HBO shows, both related to the same universe. He is preparing a drama about the Gotham City Police Department and a show about the Penguin’s rise to power.

Reeves has tied in the third batman of the 21st century with Robert Pattinson, after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. In a recent chat on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Robert shared that he had met with one of the film’s producers in 2018 for some other project and as that meeting was about to end, he inquired about the next Batman movie. While he didn’t get an answer right away, The Lighthouse actor knew there was an opportunity and began to make his way.

Producer Dylan Clark shared with EW that he and Reeves felt Robert would be the one for the role after seeing him in Good Time. “That’s a movie where he shows a lot of things that look like Bruce Wayne to us,” shared Clark, who was unaware at the time that Pattinson had been pushing for the role.

Pattinson, who has stayed away from franchises since playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, seems to have embraced his superhero persona well, as the actor is eager to turn this into a trilogy. “Yeah, I mean I’ve talked to Matt (Reeves) about the idea of ​​doing a trilogy. I know it would be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process. He is a very fun character to play. Yeah, that would be lovely,” he told Fandango All Access recently.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4.