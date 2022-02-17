Marvel: action figure shows what Mighty Thor will be like in “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Mexico | Spain | UCM | Phase 4 | SPORT-PLAY

Marvel has been shooting very important films for the development of Phase 4. The fever for the multiverse began with Spider-Man: No Way Home and go through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, we must not forget the expectations for the third installment of the God of Thunder: “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

While there is no official trailer, the action figures SH Figures from Tamashii Nations give a sneak peek at what it will be like to see Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, as Mighty Thor.

SPOILER ALERT

Comic book readers know Foster lifted Mjolnir in 2019 to become Mighty Thor, so the same thing will happen on the big screen, and Marvel has played it safe with an outfit much like the comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figures

An important detail is that the figure appears carrying Mjolnir after Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death and Thor’s older sister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, destroyed it in Thor: Ragnarok.

What remains a mystery to fans of Marvel it’s how Jane Foster will have her powers of flight and control of electricity. There is no other choice but to wait for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022, directed by Taika Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figures

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the cast includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Christian Bale will play Gorr the butcher of gods, the villain of the film.

