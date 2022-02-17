Leonardo DiCaprio will visit the Galapagos Islands in support of the expansion of the marine reserve | ecology | Magazine

“From the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation we celebrate the decision of the Ecuadorian Government to expand the maritime reserve of the Galapagos Islands in an additional 60,000 square kilometers to those already in existence, held last Thursday, January 13, 2022″, he expressed today, through an official statement, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundationwho at the time had already congratulated the president, William Lassovia Twitter for the same reason.

To show your support for this opinion, the Oscar-winning actor and a delegation will soon visit the Enchanted Islands and they will perform a tour of Santa Cruz and its most emblematic sites.

“After the expansion of the marine reserve of the Galapagos Islands, a delegation from our foundation will visit the archipelagowhere There will also be Leonardo DiCaprio, president of the non-profit organization ”, details the letter.

The decision of the visitIt is a sign of commitment on the part of international organizations in the face of this historic decision, not only for Ecuador., but for the planet; since only through drastic measures can we show a drastic brake on climate change of everyone’s home, planet Earth,” DiCaprio said.

Among the designated delegation are also biologists, ecologists and environmental engineerswho will be part of the second purpose of the trip: initiate a technical evaluation of the ecosystem of the islands and its impact over recent years by fishing indiscriminate endemic species. For, in this way, be able to determine the needs in terms of environmental remediation and allocate an amount to build a project that meets the identified need.

“In the locality, more than 2,900 existing marine species, of which 18.2% are endemic; in addition to a rich variety of endemic flora, reaching 500 species between vascular plants, bryophytes and algae”stand out.