Leaker claims that Nintendo is working on Mario Kart 9 – Nintenderos

As you all know, the nintendo direct on February 9 brought us one of the most prominent announcements for Nintendo Switch and it was none other than a DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Specifically, it is a Pass of extra tracks with 48 remastered tracks from the Mario Kart seriescoming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content. There will be a total of 6 deliveries, and each of them will include 8 circuits; deliveries will be distributed in a staggered manner until end of 2023and players will be able to enjoy the tracks both local What online.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass can be purchased separately from €24.99although it can also be accessed at no additional cost if you have a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Although many Mario Kart fans expected a new franchise game In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally announced that the latest Mario Kart game in the series would be getting new DLC. As usual, this decision did not please all fans, but now one has shared a new leak about the supposed new installment of the saga.

This announcement gave many fans the impression that Mario Kart 9 was not even in development, but the famous leaker by nintendo Zippowho has hit and missed previous leaks in the past, it claims the opposite. These are the details that have been shared:

Zippo claims that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bonus track pass is being developed entirely by bandai namco while a new Mario Kart game is still in the works . Zippo also states that they will have more information about the situation soon.

while . Zippo also states that they will have more information about the situation soon. This could mean that the rumors containing information about Mario Kart 9 might not be entirely false. Some of these rumors offered information about possible sequel gameplay changes .

. Some examples were the incorporation of characters from other IPs such as Star Fox, Pikmin, The Legend of Zelda, and Kid Icarus, complete removal of coins, large and small box types, rumored to contain more and less powerful items, and players will only have one item slot .

It should be remembered that no Nintendo console to date has had two installments of Mario Kart, so in this case it should not be any different. On the other hand, if that supposed Mario Kart 9 were released on Switch, it would be counterproductive, since the majority of users who had not yet bought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would surely choose to buy the new installment and not the previous one, not to mention that the number of sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would decrease more than noticeably.

Nintendo knows what it’s doing and doesn’t seem willing to put an end to its goose that lays the golden eggs so soon, so the DLC for Mario Kart 8 is the ideal way to continue squeezing the veteran installment, increasing its sales and incidentally giving them time to develop the future new installment that will presumably arrive when the successor to Nintendo Switch is launched.

In the list below, we remind you of all the tracks included in the first round of bonus tracks of the DLC announced in the Nintendo Direct. They are the following:

Golden Champion Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Tour)

Circuit Toad (3DS)

Mount Chocolate (N64)

Coconut Center (Wii)

Rattle Fortuna Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Tour)

Mushroom Hills (DS)

Celestial Garden (GBA)

Ninja Mansion (Tour)

Apart from these eight tracks, no more circuits have been shown from the following rounds of bonus tracks.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Via. Source.