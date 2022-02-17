Lawyer calls the sale of Horizon Forbidden West “misleading and disloyal”

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A few days ago we told you how you could save $10 USD on the purchase of Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5, which involved buying the PS4 version and taking advantage of the free upgrade. Although this was possible thanks to criticism from fans because Sony initially intended to apply a charge for the update, the existence of this situation and both prices for the same game is already striking for legal reasons.

Richard Hoeg points to Sony for deceptive and unfair practices

Attorney Richard Hoeg of the law firm Hoeg Law recently went after Sony for the release of Horizon Forbidden West and the situation that prevails regarding the sale of its editions for PS4, PS5 and its update. As part of an interview with Washington Post he pointed to the Japanese company as greedy and for carrying out what he considered to be deceptive practices.

What caught the attention of the lawyer? According to Richard Hoeg, the way Sony offers Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation Store is unacceptable as it highlights the product and price that do not suit the consumer while trying to ignore and even hide what seems like the ideal option: “for people who do not follow what is happening here, Sony is offering a PS4 version with a ‘free’ PS5 upgrade for $60 USD and a PS5 version with a copy of PS4 included for $70 USD Same package, 2 price points With one displayed more prominently than the other and getting worse. The PS4 version doesn’t seem to be offered through the store on a PS5 at all, regardless of whether or not you order just PS4 games.”

Statements by a Sony executive have made pricing for Horizon Forbidden West a bit complicated, or perhaps even…forbidden.#VirtualLegality: “DON’T BUY IT | Horizon Forbidden West, Deception, and PS5 Pricing (VL628)” VIDEO: https://t.co/owOoFgfLnR pic.twitter.com/NvFsNzoOdp — Richard Hoeg (@HoegLaw) February 15, 2022

The 2 prices of Horizon Forbidden West could bring problems to Sony

Subsequently, and in a series of statements to VGCRichard Hoeg considered that what Sony does is unfair and could even alert the consumer protection authorities in the United States even though it might not be so: “things like ‘deceptive’ or ‘unfair’ practices are always a little in the eye of the viewer, so while I can say that I personally feel that this kind of thing crosses the line and looks misleading on its face, I can’t guarantee that a regulator like the FTC or a judge would feel the same way. has submitted and believe that material information is being deliberately withheld by Sony in the PS5 store submission as if consumers knew they could play Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 for $60, many would take that option instead of paying $70.”

Finally, the lawyer stated that what is happening with Horizon Forbidden West and its sale in digital format could open the door to a class action lawsuit: “I think this type of thing could present the possibility of a class action lawsuit. Many states (not to mention jurisdictions outside of the United States) have deceptive trade practice statutes that They allow civil actions, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a plaintiffs request coming from a class action firm on something like this, although it will depend on those law firms’ analysis of what they think they can get out of such a legal process.”

What’s your opinion about it? Did Sony look for trouble for free?

Tell us in the comments and remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Horizon Forbidden Westas well as our written review.

