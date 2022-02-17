Larissa Riquelme shows her pretty figure with a cute outfit

The model Larissa Riquelme continues to make it clear that it is still a sensation in the social networks confirming his great moment with each of his publications.

Larissa Riquelme who gained great popularity thanks to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where she captivated all the media in that great contest with her beauty that led her to be called the “Girlfriend of the World Cup”.

The Paraguayan continues to prove to be one of the most beautiful and followed models in Latin America by revealing her beauty in each of her publications where she also reveals her beautiful figure.

On this occasion, the Paraguayan model has shown her beauty and beautiful figure with a casual outfit of lack of denim and a black blouse, captivating her followers.

“How is the heat today…?” he wrote. Larissa in the publication where she showed her beauty under the sun where, in addition to her beautiful clothes, she wore sunglasses, which her fans liked, receiving more than 14 thousand likes and dozens of comments highlighting her beauty.

Publication of Larissa Riquelme in social networks.

Larissa Riquelme She has been characterized by showing her beauty in each of her publications during her work in the modeling world, as well as aspects of her daily life to the delight of her more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.