Kevin Feige Says Avengers: Endgame Is The ‘Final Avengers Movie’

Apparently fans of Marvel They have already seen what will be the last Avengers movie. Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said that Avengers: Endgame is the “Avengers final movie”.

In the most recent episode of Marvel Studios Assembled from Eternalsduring a segment Feige established a point that could perhaps clarify some of the most important theories about the future of the MCU, when describing end game like the last Avengers movie we might see.

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already passed their 10th anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie”Feige said, “We have finally completed the Infinity Saga of 22 films”.

end game It was the final closure of several stories, including the final chapter of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, and it paved the way for the emergence of a new version of Spidey, a new Cap and even a whole legion of Black Widow’s. However, as Feige has argued, that may not mean that one day we will see a new movie of the avengers as such.

There has been much speculation about it, and fans have some theories, such as the one that Doctor Strange would be the replacement for Tony or Steve as the new leader of the Avengers in a world overwhelmed by the multiverse, but perhaps the most appropriate idea in these moments is that maybe Marvel is scrapping the possibility of a fifth Avengers movie for a big event like Secret Wars.

“Where do we go from there? Where do we start? What we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh with completely new characters, new stories, but also go back to some of the deepest and richest mythologies in all of Marvel Comics…”Feige added.

Avengers: Endgame It remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time…or at least up to this point.

