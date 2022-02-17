Kendall Jenner’s Tequila sued for alleged plagiarism; Kim Kardashian gets involved

a brand of tequila Kendall Jenner is again in the middle of the controversyWell, now another company sued her, claiming that her name, brand and bottle were stolen.

According to the legal documents exposed on the Radar Online portal, the Texas company “Tequila 512” sued Kendall’s tequila for violation of trademark registration, false appellation of origin and unfair competition.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family does it again,” is mentioned in the legal document.

He adds: “This time, Kendall Jenner partnered with a tequila brand called ‘818,’ which intentionally copied the ‘Tequila 512’ brand. The similarities are so many that they cannot be the result of a coincidence.

512 claims that the color scheme on the 2 bottles is so similar that it is intended to confuse consumers. It jointly expresses that 512 was in the game first… because they used it since 2015.

The brand also singles out Kim Kardashian in the lawsuit, claiming something shady happened when Kim’s app “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” was promoting Kendall’s 818 and, for some reason, the 512 bottle was front and center. in the pictures.

So far the model has not commented on the demand; however, it has transpired that his legal team is already preparing a response to these accusations against him.

Source: Mexico Agency





Comments

Comments