Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Company SUES Over Rival Brand for ‘Copying’ Name and Logo

KENDALL Jenner’s 818 tequila company is being SUED by a rival brand for copying its name and logo.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of a legal battle with competitor company Tequila 512.

TMZ reported that Tequila 512 claimed that 818 copied his name using an area code for the nickname.

Kendall’s 818 branding is a nod to the San Fernando Valley area code, while 512 pays homage to Austin.

Additionally, Tequila 512 claimed in the lawsuit that the color scheme of the two brands’ bottles is very similar.

The company alleged that the similar colors are intended to confuse consumers into purchasing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s brand.

Tequila 512 argued that they were copied, since they have been selling tequila since 2015.

Meanwhile, Kendall launched her company in 2021.

The lawsuit also targeted Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, 41.

In the lawsuit, the company claimed that its 512 Tequila bottle was front and center during an ad meant to promote 818 on the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app.

It’s currently unclear if the inclusion of Tequila 512 in the app was intentional, though the error could emphasize how similar the bottles look.

The company argued in the lawsuit: “Either the defendant intentionally used the plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or the defendant was confused about the difference between the two brands.”

Kendall has not been named as a defendant in the case, as only the company is being sued.

A company representative said: “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are baseless.”

Tequila 512 is waiting for a judge to stop the production and sale of 818.

In addition, the company wants the profits made from the sales of 818 tequilas.

The lawsuit comes months after Tequila 512 criticized Kendall for allegedly copying its brand.

In May 2021, Tequila 512 blasted Kendall on Instagram with a garish image featuring a message from a confused customer asking about the parallels.

Both Tequila 512 and Kendall’s 818 have a similar large, bold black font that starts larger at the top of the bottle and shrinks towards the bottom.

Just a rectangular yellow backing is behind the branding to make the words pop against the clear glass, which are found on similarly shaped bottles.

In the caption, Tequila 512 further criticized 818 when he pointed out that the KUWTK star uses the exact SAME agave farm and distillery that they use in Jalisco, Mexico.

They wrote: “You may have seen that @kendalljenner released a ‘new’ tequila today.

“Please note the similarities, including the color, the name, and it is made in the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as ours.

“Their batches are distilled twice. Ours three times. However, she is charging double per bottle.

“And here we are receiving messages like the one in this post image. It doesn’t look very good. What do you think?”

Tequila is reportedly required to be distilled a minimum of twice, but higher quality brands like 512 complete the process a third time.

512 tequila retails for about $30 a bottle depending on where you buy it, while 818 will cost close to $60, if not more.

In a statement to The Sun, 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis questioned how it would be “plausible” for Kendall to research and visit other distilleries in the Jalisco region of Mexico to produce his tequila, but not find a brand that “has been around.” for 8 years and unanimously won Best in Show at prestigious global spirits competitions.”

