Keanu Reeves and his four best looks that will make you look younger | PHOTOS

Keanu Reevesis one of the actors who, despite the passing of the years, remains popular with the world public, as millions adore him.

Regardless of the fact that the actor from the city of Beirut is about to turn 58, he remains current and always young, so many think that he has a secret to not age and this is due to his look changes.

During his career he has had many drastic changes, from being a teenager to an adult, from a good boy to a mature and rebellious man. For this reason we will take a tour of his best looks and so you can check which ones are the best for you.

Keanu Reeves teen

The first images of Reeves From the end of the 80s, you can see a teen, jovial and witty look, which changed drastically and in a very short time when the 1990s began.

Keanu Reeves adult elegant

Keanu Reeves He changed his look again when he shaved in the fashion of the time to interpret his character in “Maximum speed”although after that he was already seen with hair and in the clothing of a new young adult.

Keanu Reeves rocker

Reeves He has a great fondness for motorcycles, which is why he also defined one of the most characteristic looks, since he went from being an elegant adult to a rocker, which is undoubtedly the change that made him look younger.

Keanu Reeves mature adult

Finally, it is known that the actor is not someone who likes to dress with expensive brands and one of his looks is shown with simple clothes, but at the same time a very sober way of dressing.

