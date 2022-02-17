Julia Fox Defends Viral ‘Uncut Gems’ Interview Moment: ‘I Was High’

ads

Julia Fox’s moment of glory continues, perhaps not in the way she would have wanted.

Kanye West’s now-ex is drawing attention on TikTok for the way she chose to pronounce “Uncut Gems” in an interview, a choice she now says she made while high on drugs.

Asked by host Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast if she considers herself West’s muse, the 32-year-old actress and model replied, “Yeah, a little. Maybe”, before she added, “I mean, I was Josh Safie’s muse when he wrote ‘Uncut Gems’”.

Viewers latched onto his pronunciation of the 2019 film’s title, attempting to transcribe it phonetically as “unca jams” or “uncut jams.”

The moment became fertile ground for the internet, which began making response videos and compilations of others repeating the phrase.

Page Six even got in on the action, posting an Instagram reel, to which Fox responded with a comment, “OMG I was high leave me alone! Ha ha ha.”

Julia Fox, 32, and Adam Sandler, 55, in “Uncut Gems.” Courtesy of the Everett Collection.

Meanwhile, other commenters chimed in, shooting down the excuse and calling Fox “pretentious,” while others simply wanted to say that there’s nothing wrong with getting high from time to time.

Fox has been making the most of her brief flirtation with West, teasing earlier this week that she was thinking of writing a book about the experience that would give fans “the full tea.”

Julia Fox says she was high during an interview while talking about “Uncut Gems.” juliafox/Instagram; Cole Everett

She pulled the plug on their relationship this week after they started dating in early January. This came after West launched a tirade on social media on Super Bowl Sunday in which he cut Kid Cudi from his new album and insulted Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, saying he was a “d-khead”.

Some have posited that West’s entire relationship with Fox was a huge publicity stunt after she revealed that West wanted the details of their relationship revealed to the public.

