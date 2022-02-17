Johnny Depp Hires Famous Lawyer From Making a Murderer Series

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They married in 2015 and only a year later the actress filed a complaint against the actor for domestic violence. This was the beginning of a harsh legal battle, with crossed accusations of mistreatment, which continues today and has had consequences for Depp’s career, which has been separated from sagas such as Fantastic Animals or Pirates of the Caribbean.

The interpreter is already preparing for his next trial and for this he has hired a defense attorney known for her appearance on the series Making a Murderer.

According to Page Six, Depp has hired Kathleen Zellner, a lawyer who appears in the aforementioned production, a popular Netflix true crime documentary. Zellner will thus join Depp’s legal team in the United States, which already includes Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew. In the North American country, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex.

I have spent the last 30+ years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome Johnny Depp to that list and join his team who share this point of view and have defended it effectively,” Zellner said after the news broke.

Zellner is known for having represented Steven Avery, whose case Making a Murderer tried. Avery served 18 years of a 32-year sentence for murder, but was exonerated by DNA evidence and released in 2003. However, he was charged with a different murder two years later. In 2007 he went on trial for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach and was sentenced to life in prison. Avery and Zellner are still working to overturn that conviction.

The last thing known about the legal battle between the actors is that the court gave Depp access to Heard’s phone, with which the interpreter intends to demonstrate that his ex faked the reported injuries. Her lawyers claim that the actress manipulated some photos to make her look like she had black eyes and blamed Depp. For her part, Heard maintains that the photos are authentic.