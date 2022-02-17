John Cena wishes he had explored the role of bad boy in WWE

On the occasion of the announcement of the confirmation of the second season of the series ‘The Peacemaker’, John Cena He has been interviewed by the GQ medium, where he has revealed some curiosities in his beginnings in WWE and his experience in Hollywood.

“A nice accident would be the best way to describe my beginnings“John Cena commented on his WWE debut. “Which is strange because if I hadn’t had the courage to take that opportunity, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this suit,” continued John Cena, who showed up to the interview in the attire of “The peacemaker”.

“A group of my classmates were doing a freestyle in the back of a bus on a tour abroad. Usually I never joined them, but I decided to. Everyone was surprised, including some decision makers. One of them was the daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon. He asked me if I wanted to play that character on television.. He was about to be fired so I took the last chance and he says ‘sure’.

“The character of John Cena has changed a lot over the years and especially in the last decade where he has been steeped in his core value system of virtue. Many times the public wants to support a character that has flaws, like the Peacemaker, who is not completely firm in his value system and who does not operate out of loyalty, work and respect, and the basis of pure virtue. People want more depth than a character arc. In WWE we are only playing a role, but I do all that for different roles, like Peacemaker or John Cena.

John Cena wanted to be heel in WWE

He recalled the request of many fans about turn him into a character heels, something that never happened in John Cena’s career, except for his first few months as a superstar. At this point, Cena acknowledged having wanted to explore that facet in WWE, but it couldn’t be because he didn’t make those kinds of decisions. “We could have had 10 more years of history (from John Cena), but it’s not my choice. I do not run the company“.

The former world champion wanted to credit Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for having managed to cross a barrier that no one had managed to overcome in WWE. “None of the opportunities have happened without what he did. By doing what he has done with that class and professionalism, he has given people like me a chance,” Cena continued. “I don’t think Dwayne understands the impact he’s had on the industry.. He gave me good advice when I got the audition for ‘Trainwreck’. The audition process is scary, it’s a business of continuous failure. You have to be used to being told you’re not the right guy. And Dwayne said to me, ‘Just be yourself, man. They called you for a reason. I just know who you are.

