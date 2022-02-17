Jesús Molina does not think about retirement despite ligament rupture – Sniper

WHICH RETREAT?

What a viacrucis for my friend Jesús Molina, who had already overcome the discomfort in the sole of his foot when he tore his cruciate ligament in a friendly match with Chivaswith a half-year recovery forecast.

But for those who are already retiring him, let them hold on, because he has a contract until December and at 34 years of age he doesn’t plan to throw in the towel. Yesterday he had a successful operation at La Perla and he is focused on coming back strong for his last tournaments. Come on my Chuy!

CONSOLE LAWSUIT

I am going to go into a topic that in Mexico finally stands out as the next step for the soccer industry: video games, or better known as eSports, that is, gamer competitions.

In the Em Ex League they have just made a decision that shook more than one, which is controversial and has already caused friction between several members: they broke with EA Sports, the creators of the popular FIFA, to sign with the competition, Konami, developer of the controversial ‘eFootball’ game, formerly known as PES or WinningEleven.

You may be wondering, what is that? Well, the interesting thing is the reaction of several teams. input, Dona Liga He told them at 18 that the decision had already been made, in which an improvement in payment is coming, but that is not a big deal, according to what an ear that knows a lot about this tells me.

What’s more, the players themselves are experts in FIFA and there are very few of eFootball, so even putting together the tournament is going to be a fight. If by itself, the pambolero game is not one of the most popular in the world of eSports, it will be a pain with the change.

The anger came when they asked the teams to prepare for the inclusion of Liga Em Ex on the Konami platform, to which four who have individual contracts with EA Sports and are not willing to lose them just because Doña Liga thought to change : AmericaTigers, Pumas and Chivas.

What’s more, the Flock has already sent Doña Fede a notice in a letter that she does not intend to lose the contract with EA and that she do as she wishes, even if the game with Liga Em Ex leaves without the Guadalajarans. So things are rough even on consoles.

THE GREAT DEBTOR

Speaking of Chivas, have you seen the latest from Mrs. Angélica Fuentes? Well, it turns out that while she maintains that deaf battle to try to stay with Guadalajara as part of the inheritance of the daughters she had with my Yorch Vergara, which is impossible, the SAT has already sold her as the worst debtor she has. Just as you read it.

Some 50 brands have already been seized for non-payment and the SAT says that it owes them 944 melons from the national taxes of 2012! Do you think that this could be the Flock? Not even at the tourist table.

SCRATCHES DOÑA TELE

Finally, what was cooking was announced, because to watch the entire World Cup you will no longer need Sky, but the new streaming platform presented by TelevisaUnivision: ViX +, which will have at least 40 matches from Qatar 2022, 10 of them exclusively.

It is not the only scrape against Sky in Mexico, as it is added to the one from a couple of weeks ago, when ViacomCBS, owner of the Premier League rights in our country, announced that the most spectacular local league on the planet is changing its storefront, already which will go through Paramount Plus starting this summer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: JESÚS MOLINA HAD A SUCCESSFUL RIGHT KNEE OPERATION.