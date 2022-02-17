Jesús Dueñas would leave Tigres at the end of the season

Nuevo León.- Something has been revealed that has not finished pleasing the fans of tigers and is the assumed output of Jesus Duenas of the feline team at the end of Apertura 2021. The feline all-rounder would not renew his contract and in December with the end of Liga MX he would say goodbye to sign with a team from the mls.

According to Pello Maldonado sports journalist in Nuevo León, the 21st has no intention of renewing his contract with Tigres and prefers to leave the team and even not continue in the Liga MX to seek a place in the United States in a currently unknown club.

“Jesús Dueñas will not continue with Tigres next season. His destiny will be the MLS,” reads the publication that is already circulating on social networks. Dueñas’ contract ends on December 31, 2021, so once his participation in the MX League will say goodbye.

Read more: Pelé reappears and affirms that he was hospitalized to remove a tumor from his colon

Jesús Dueñas would leave Tigres at the end of the campaign | Photo: Capture

This would also be part of Miguel Herrera’s strategy and the supposed renewal of the squad, since many of the key players are already a certain age that they do not become very profitable, in the case of Jesús Dueñas he is 32 years old and his speed has already started to cost a lot, in addition to the injuries that in this tournament have kept him a little away from the field.

The 2021 Opening of the Liga MX has not been the best, it hardly saw activity on dates 5, 6 and 7, the rest was not considered due to an injury that had been carrying since the end of the last tournament. Dueñas has played only 99 minutes out of a possible 630 that have elapsed in the tournament.

It is not the first time that Tigres has lost a player in this way, a couple of seasons ago Jürgen Damm also ended his contract with the felines and went to the MLS with Atlanta United where he remains until now. The only difference is that Dueñas practically trained at Tigres with his arrival in 2009, so he did not have an expense for hiring him as there was with the midfielder.