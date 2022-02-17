Japanese fans react to the cessation of activities of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop – Nintenderos

As you know, we will no longer be able to buy titles in the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop from next year, and this has not been taken well by Japanese users. As collected from Nintendo Life, in the Japanese country the most notorious reactions have been a mixture of anger and sadness. We leave you with some of the messages:

“Well, even if you buy the downloads, it’s just a rental”

“Okay, so you can use the Virtual Console on the Switch”

“Inevitably, this day has come, hasn’t it?”

“I am able to trust Sony more than Nintendo”

“Ridiculous. This makes me only want to buy on Steam»

“In the end, will you no longer be able to play? That’s terrifying”

“This is thinking little of your customers”

“Enough monthly subscription for Nintendo Switch Online and bring back the Virtual Console”

“This is happening too fast”

“If we can’t play previously purchased games, get our money back”

“And that’s why I hate download versions”

“And now I see the importance of buying versions in physical format”

“But all the games I bought…”

“What a waste to end such a wonderful service”

“It would be nice if they kept it forever. Endings are always so sad…