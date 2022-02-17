It is the definitive Minecraft decorative lamp, it costs only 17 euros, and of course, it is a Creeper

Only among video game fans we understand each other and when we are lovers of one in particular, we want to incorporate it into our lives in any way, beyond the hours we spend next to our console playing it. That’s why this minecraft decorative lamp It is an article that all of us who have had fun with this game must have. And it only costs 21 euros! How could you not want to buy it?

Thanks to brands that work under the official license From these games, we can add to our day to day items that make our lives a happier (and better) place, and that are completely original. From the creators of this cute creeper lamp, comes this other decorative Minecraft lamp that we can’t resist either.

Last updated on 2022-02-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The design is very peculiar and in one way or another makes a little nod to the game. As we know, in the games creepers can jump and climb, but in the real world (much less exciting), this lamp doesn’t go anywhere except side to side or back and forth when you tap on it to turn the light on or off. light. Yes, the lamp has movement!

This Minecraft decorative lamp measures 13 cm high, a modest size that fits in any corner (on desks, nightstands, windowsills, etc…) and works with 3 AAA batteries (not included) so you can take it with you anywhere you choose and don’t limit it to just one room. Extraordinarily, it has the function of 20 minute auto shut off, so if you fall asleep and forget to turn it off, it will do it for you. Completely beneficial, since it will help you save energy.

As you can see, the light of this Minecraft Creeper is perfect for any fan or player of the extra famous video game. Also, anyone who loves to collect official minecraft merchandise He will receive it with open arms and will thank you forever. Now, if that collector is you, what are you waiting for? you are going to love her

That’s why it’s the perfect gift for all Minecraft fans; it is a product of excellent quality; and this light Minecraft Creeper Sway is original, because it is authorized and approved by Mojang AB.

You want to do a perfect gift for a gamer Or is that gamer you but you don’t have too much money to invest in something? Don’t worry, don’t lose your head. For only 21 euros, you can purchase this spectacular light that, in addition to being very useful, being a decorative artifact, is also a great collectible piece that you will not be able to resist; It doesn’t matter if it’s for you or someone else, anyone who appreciates the game will appreciate this light.

