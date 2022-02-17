Is Kimberly Loaiza a friend of Kris Jenner?: This was what happened between them – El Sol de la Laguna

Kimberly Loaiza continues to climb in popularity, establishing herself as one of the most successful celebrities of the moment, sharing the spotlight with different celebrities, among which Kylie Jenner has stood out the most.

Kimberly Loaiza has ventured into the world of music with singles like Better alone and we are no longer, In addition to being considered one of the most influential youtubers of the moment, with a channel that exceeds 35.6 million subscribers.

His career is on the rise, but what is his relationship with Kylie Jenner? Through her Instagram account, Kimberly, she shared a gift sent by the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jennes.

The gift turned out to be a kit of Kris-owned Safely brand cleaning products, which are made from plants.

The gift was accompanied by a personalized card that had a message addressed to the singer written on it.

“Dear Kim, we are very excited to share our product with you. Scented with our bespoke Safely fragrance and packed with plant-based active ingredients. Show us how you clean.

XO and the Safely team”

In addition to the card and cleaning products, a white cloth bag with the name ‘Kim’ embroidered on the side could also be seen.

This gift seems to be part of a campaign so that the products of safely enter the Latin American market, capitalizing on Kimberly’s growing popularity.

Kimberly Loaiza and the Kardashians

This is not the first time that the name ‘Kim’ has been associated with a member of the Kardashian family.

In the past, Khloe Kardashian commented on a photo uploaded by Kimberly to her Instagram account. The image was uploaded to celebrate the two years of her daughter Kima de ella, in which the singer and Kima appeared, accompanied by a description that explained the emotion of being her mother and celebrating her second birthday.

Among the nearly 40 thousand comments, Khloe highlighted who commented with a heart emoji. Situation that moved Kim and her partner, Juan de Dios Pantoja, who shared the comment through their stories.