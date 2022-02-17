Is it worth watching Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s movie?

The desire to exploit the possibilities of cinema as if it were an “amusement park attraction” is not something alien to its nature and occurs in “Uncharted: off the map.” Let us remember that this first emerges as a technical and scientific innovation, then becomes entertainment, and then come all the artistic and intellectual pretensions that have elevated it as one of the forms of expression par excellence.

Now, it is also true that the majority of such exercises tend to be shipwrecked between excesses, sterility and lack of rigor in their narrative structure, which in itself tends to be extremely basic.

To create #Uncharted The chemistry between the actors was essential. discover with @HectorTrejo the spark each added to the movie✨ pic.twitter.com/qAaCsINpu4 — Cinepolis (@Cinepolis) February 17, 2022

Fortunately, it is not entirely the case of “Uncharted: off the map”, a blockbuster that bets on fformula to consolidate the tricky but charming adventurer, through a classic journey a treasure hunt where he will be surrounded by his equals, with villains who, in contrast, remain in the stereotype, giving rise to twists that will modify alliances and betrayals alike; which he maintains based on the clarity and honesty to establish rules and motivations, and the fidelity that he maintains towards them.

It is thanks to this and to the light humor, in addition to the undeniable charisma typical of Tom Holland —who plays the main role here—, as well as the chemistry he develops with his unpredictable and suspicious partner —played by Mark Wahlberg—, that the film finds the necessary humanity to balance the paraphernalia on the screen and that in the end it is in this case the main attraction.

On the other hand, the proposal directed by Ruben Fleischer —“Zombieland” (2009), “Venom” (2018)—, has in its favor that the video game that gives rise to it does not present greater complexity at the story level, and is defined by its great critically acclaimed performance, and rather aesthetic issues.

That is why he does not find too many difficulties as an adaptation, and even allows himself to compensate for a couple of aspects highly criticized by fans in the last installment of the saga for consoles —such as the role played by the protagonist’s brother—, and elaborates a functional game of clues, very well dressed in striking historical references to shape the universe to which the concept belongs.

just tom holland as nathan drake in uncharted ???? pic.twitter.com/jPI2wQeES2 — nih. (@lovavengers) February 5, 2022

In addition, along the way he adds the elements that give the protagonist identity, concentrating on replicating the perspectives of vertiginous sequences with chases, escapes and combats in impossible scenarios that distinguish his adventures. All designed to take advantage of the tools offered by IMAX screens and 4DX theaters.

Of course, the film requires passing by the plausibility of the situations themselves, where the rescue mechanisms of gigantic antiques are absurd, and the characters almost seem to function in an alternate reality that does not provoke reactions, much less interventions of the rest of the people that are literally mere filler; but the request is made from the beginning to the viewer so that the experience is effective despite being overextended, just as when getting on a fairground game, the managers recommend not getting up or stretching out your arms.

And that’s what “Uncharted: off the map” is about. a fun roller coaster accompanied by fireworks and nothing more.

#Uncharted It cleverly emulates the excitement of the video game, combining mystery with the best pirate adrenaline. Tom Holland complies by putting a body of steel and his peculiar charisma at the service of the action, working in a duo with Wahlberg. The aerial scene is pure vertigo. pic.twitter.com/C0d3ZZQcih – Juan Carlos Aldarias (@Jaldarias) February 10, 2022

rc