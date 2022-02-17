Inventing Anna: the con artist who posed as a millionaire heiress and who managed to deceive the New York upper class.

The creator of serial tanks like Grey’s Anatomy, scandal Y Bridgertoncome back to fetch us a production based on a true story.

Starring Julia Garner (Ozark’s Ruth Langmore), the production features nine episodes about how young Russian Anna Sorokin (posing as Delvey) managed to swindle her friends, borrow from banks and stay in hotels without paying a dime. She even reveals how she managed to infiltrate the wealthiest people in New York.

Lately we have seen different documentaries with this theme where reality is stranger than fiction: from “El Esfador De Tinder” and “Out For Blood In Silicon Valley” (now arriving on television with Amanda Seyfried) to “The Fire Festival”, the VIP music recital where everything went wrong. It is incredible to know the testimonies of the victims and even the mentality and actions of its protagonists.

And this is where the first problem with Inventing Anna appears. His story by itself is not as strong or as attractive as those mentioned in the previous paragraph. For this reason, its long duration of nine one-hour episodes plays against it, it becomes redundant and even boring at times. Four fewer chapters would have suited him much better.

In fact, there is an entire episode that consists of seeing how one of her friends waits for the arrival of the money transfer that she lent to Anna. And we could summarize it only in that.

The second drawback is that the series gives too much room to the character of the journalist (Anna Chlumsky, the girl from the first Kiss) who published Delvey’s story in The CUT newspaper.

In addition to showing us her bond with the con artist, she takes too long to develop her private life, her pregnancy, her relationship with her husband, and her obsession with work. None of these elements is remotely more interesting than Anna’s double life traveling from place to place, displaying a cold, manipulative attitude and adopting a false identity.

And regarding this, Shonda decides to give a special place to the different victims of the protagonist, titling each episode with the names of the victims.

The idea of ​​doing this is interesting, but by making this decision, Anna ends up becoming a secondary character instead of being the protagonist of her own story.

Our verdict?

With shorter episodes and a better focus on its protagonist and his modus operandi, the series would have worked much better. Although it has some good moments, it fails to live up to its masterpiece Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal or even Bridgerton, who is now back for a second season.

Simon and Anna: cut from the same cloth

Netflix did an analysis of the personalities of these two scammers and then we leave you their common denominators.

fake riches

Both Anna and Simon styled their frauds with the help of notable, albeit entirely made-up, titles. Simon was presented as the son of billionaire Lev Leviev, a diamond industry tycoon who, while a real person, is not related by blood to Simon – whose real name is Shimon Hayutar. Anna, on the other hand, also pretended to be from the nobility, this time as a wealthy German heiress backed by a large trust. But like her last name, the title and trust were fake; Anna’s real name is Anna Sorokin.

A crime of fashion

If you’re going to commit a scam to steal millions, you better see the paper. To complete their trickster identities and fool their victims, Anna and Simon wore luxurious clothes from designers like Gucci, Celine and Prada.

vacation fraud

From Greece to Morocco, Anna and Simon built an extravagant facade for a lifestyle that included lavish travel around the world (and all the Instagram posts to prove it).

But their similarities weren’t always so glamorous…

From the suites to the streets

As the details of their crimes unraveled, Anna and Simon found themselves living on the streets. It turns out that when you steal money from your friends, they don’t want to open doors for you (or let you sleep on their couch) so easily. When they (finally) got caught, both scammers ended up eating someone else’s leftovers: Anna on the subway and Simon at the mall.

And of course, they will arrest you

You reap what you sow, even when you’re a crook. Although they lived a great life for a short time, Anna and Simon were arrested and charged for their crimes. Some think that the full weight of the law was not applied to them (Simon lives in freedom in Israel and Anna served her sentence in 2021 and is in the process of being deported to Germany), but both paid with sentences.