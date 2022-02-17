Inexplicable stumble by Los Sindulfos from ¡Boom! wreck the millionaire jackpot

Zaragozans have already become a habit of staying close to the prize

From the first moment they arrived The Sindulfs to boom, the participants are clear that their greatest wish is to win the jackpot. Even though they have their objective Of course, it has not been easy, because they have opponents with a very high level. Therefore, what happened in the last chapter surprised everyone.

And it is that Los Sindulfos have once again made a excellent program. After being rushed by losing in the strategic bomb, they have been able to straighten out their luck in the qualifying phase, sneaking, one more day, into the Boom final. All started when Juanra Bonet started the respective questions.

The Sindulfos were very close to the boat again

The members of the group assumed the bomb without knowing what they were facing

Jesús, Miguel, Vicente and Raúl have once again faced the final bomb, which had 3,465,000 euros. However, question 6 arrived, which said: “In what country has a species of millipede been discovered that, having 1,306 legs, is the only one that really has 1,000 feet?”

After this came question 11: “From the study of which mineral was the existence of helium discovered on earth? And finally, question 14: “Which actor starred with Meryl Streep in ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’?” Of 15 questions, these three named, were not answered correctly.

The three questions that left Los Sindulfos without the boat

At the end of the first round, they have tried to resolve the three that remained pending: a country where the true millipede is found, a mineral that, after being studied, revealed that there was helium on Earth and an actor who worked with Meryl Streep . Certainly, a bit complex questions.

The question they decided to solve was number 6 and they said “Indonesia” about it, but unfortunately that was not the case and the correct answer was “Australia”. After trying the bomb has exploded into the air. After 43 programs, for Los Sindulfos it is already routine to end the day touching the pot.