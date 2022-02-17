In this Burger King campaign nothing is what it seems

Julia Roberts, Michael Jordan or Oprah Winfrey (although not the famous ones) star in this Burger King campaign in which nothing is what it seems.

It is very common to meet other people who have the same name as yourself. In general, it is not usually a problem, but things get complicated when it comes to sharing the name with a famous person and you spend your life confusing you, at first, with him. Sure, it’s a great way to break the ice at a party, but the comparisons, in the end, end up being odious.

burger king germany has realized this and has decided to show how four people who share a name with a big star feel. Michael Jordan, 37, lives in the German city of Bad Kissingen. For her part, Julia Roberts comes from Brannenburg and has 38 springs.

Oprah Winfreyfrom Georgia, and Steffi Graff, from Soltau, are other people who “suffer” from this problem. Actually, all of them are familiar with being commonly confused with their famous namesakes.

All this has a purpose: promote Burger King’s vegan Whopper. The firm ensures that its vegetarian products, developed under the brand The Vegetarian Butchertaste so much like the meat versions that could fool carnivores.

Burger King ensures that its vegetarian Whopper is confused with the original

The ads feature footage of Jorgan, Graf, Roberts, and Winfrey eating a meatless burger, with the tagline: “Often mistaken for the original: the plant-based Whopper.”

In addition, the company is organizing a giveaway on social networks. Through this, they are asking other people who have the same names as celebrities to come forward and share their experiences of confused identities. The first 100 participants will receive a Burger King gift card.

Grabarz & Partner is the agency that created this campaign. “When Michael Jordan or Julia Roberts perform, a lot of people’s eyes widen in total surprise. We also know this from our customers, who often ask if their plant-based Whopper and the original have not been mixed up,” he says. Klaus SchmaingMarketing Director of Burger King Germany.

“It is not surprising: they are exactly the same, they have the unmistakable taste and (almost) the same names. With this campaign, we play with this risk of confusion in an ironic and creative way », he continues explaining.

