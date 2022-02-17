in the shoes of Jlo, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

You don’t need a big budget to copy the look of the most famous and stylish celebrities. From the most comfortable footwear, to the most stylish pairs, copy the look of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lopez with these pairs that are identical (or almost), at a very affordable price. All pairs are Andrea’s.

Take note:





1. Comfort with a lot of style: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez seems to have it all: she’s talented, successful, beautiful, a millionaire, with a body of envy (that butt!) and a very attractive boyfriend… who wouldn’t want to be in Jennifer Lopez’s shoes? We can be…literally…or almost.

Jlo never sacrifices style for comfort; This is how he combines the sneakers with the rest of his outfits:

2. Classic and elegant: Angelina Jolie.

Angelina on red carpets always opts for the classic and elegant: without fail, a good pair of black, white or nude heels. These pairs by Andrea opt for elegance, but without sacrificing comfort, which is why we find stilettos and platform heels.

3. Salma Hayek: ready for spring and summer.

Copy the look of Salma Hayk, who is ready to receive spring with a pair of heels that combine with light and fresh tones.

Find these pairs and more on Andrea’s website.