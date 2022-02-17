IMSS Family Medicine Units in Tlaxcala provide guidance on condom use

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tlaxcala dedicates February to orienting and promoting condom use, in its 16 Family Medicine Units (UMF), under the slogan, “Use the condom well, it is a shared responsibility, let’s live life healthy”, in the framework of International Condom Day.

The purpose is to make the population aware of safe sexual relations, since if used correctly, it protects and reduces the possibility of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV/AIDS, by avoiding the exchange of fluids (pre-ejaculatory fluid, semen , blood and vaginal fluids), also acts as a barrier, so it prevents unwanted pregnancies.

For this reason, a multidisciplinary team made up of medical, nursing and social work personnel conduct orientation talks in the waiting rooms, to explain through infographics and the health care guide PreventIMSS familiar, the advantages of the correct use of the condom.

It is important that the adolescent and youth population receive clear guidance before use, check the integrity of the packages, how to open them safely and the expiration date; It is also important to know that they can be purchased for free, in all FMUs of IMSS.