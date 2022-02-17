The well-known creative has expressed his opinion on the digital asset and the blockchain together with the CEO of Platinum Games.

It’s not the first time Hideki Kamiya stands out for his statements in an interview, but the creative returns to the fray after chatting with VGC about the plans of Platinum Games with your future games. From this conversation the new purpose of the company to develop online multiplayer games has emerged, but they have already warned that they will not lose the creative line for which they are known in the industry.

Has no benefit to users at this timeHideki KamiyaAnd, how could it be otherwise, they have also talked about the NFT. After bringing up Konami’s intentions around this digital asset, which he has already used to carry out an auction with Castlevania works, Kamiya has not cut a hair: “If they smell money, there they go“.

But Kamiya’s statements do not stop at this pullite, but the creative also takes the opportunity to give his opinion on NFTs: “It does not have no benefit to users at this time. In the future, if it expands in a way that has a silver lining for users, then maybe I’ll start to be interested in what you do with it. But I do not consider it at this time“.

If I want to invest my time in something, let it be for the benefits of making good gamesAtsushi InabaThe CEO of Platinum Games also participated in the interview, Atsushi Inabaand has not missed the opportunity to convey the company’s vision regarding the digital asset and the blockchain: “The people who are trying to promote NFTs and partnering with video game companies, their conversations seem extremely one-sided. ‘Hey, you’re going to make money!’ But how does this benefit the user or the creator? If I want to invest my time in something, I prefer it to be for the benefits of making good games“.

“As content becomes more and more digital, I think NFTs as a concept are going to gain more importance, but I think early adopters see it as just a way to make as much money as possible. It’s not something I’m interested in being a part of, to be honest.”

Of course, the VGC interview has allowed us to learn many aspects about Platinum Games and its horizon of possibilities. After all, they have not only touched digital assets in video games, but have also given their main condition to be bought by another company and, focusing on Kamiya, he has reiterated his interest in resuming the canceled Scalebound.