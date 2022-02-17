“I am beautiful natural”: Oribe Peralta sent hint to Héctor Herrera

The former Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara soccer player answered the question of one of his followers on Instagram sarcastically, although he recalled the surgery that Héctor Herrera underwent (Video: Instagram/@oribepm)

Although he made his retirement from the courts official in January 2022, Oribe Peralta continues to give what to talk about in professional football. The former national team player has remained active on social networks, where he has privileged various dynamics with his followers. In fact, in one where she answered some of the questions that the fans asked her, the Handsome he replied sarcastically and made a statement where he recalled the cosmetic surgery he underwent Hector Herrera.

Given the apparent physical resemblance to the Atlético de Madrid midfielder, one of his followers questioned him with the text “Are you HH?” in the space that the former Chivas player from Club Deportivo Guadalajara enabled for his followers to write. After reading the excerpt, Peralta replied “No, I am naturally beautiful”and moments later he smiled in a friendly way.

Despite the fact that in the comment he alluded to one of the nicknames that accompanied him in his professional career, he also questioned the physical appearance that the native of Rosarito, Baja California has worn in recent years. It is worth mentioning that, in July 2018, H H He underwent a couple of surgical procedures on his face that gave him a totally different look than the one he had worn since his professional debut with the Tuzos del Pachuca.

“I like books”: Oribe Peralta’s confession that caused him ridicule on the internet (Photo: Instagram/@oribepm)

Through a text published on his social networks, the then FC Porto player announced that he had taken advantage of his vacation period to undergo a treatment in which he underwent a functional rhinoplastyas well as one otoplasty. According to reports, both processes had the purpose of “Breathe more easily to improve my sports performance.”

The functional rhinoplasty aims to reshape the structure of the nose, that is, the nasal and septum bones, as well as the cartilage in order to achieve the best function of the organ. Meanwhile, the otoplasty It consists of a cosmetic surgery whose purpose is to change the shape, position and size of the ears. This procedure is also often used for the correction and treatment of injuries.

A couple of months after recovering from treatment, the national team gave an interview to the Mexican edition of the GQ Magazine. In space he talked about his radical change of image and considered feel satisfied with the result. In addition, in response to the wave of memes that his action generated, He denied having felt fear for undergoing said procedure.

Héctor Herrera showed a radical change of image after playing the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Twitter)

“I think that the image today is very important, but I also consider that many times it is given too much relevance because, in the end, what is essential is what we carry inside and what you are as a person, beyond the image you show (…) I still feel the same person. I was very satisfied with the result. I don’t feel much better or worse than I did. I think I’ve made the right decision,” he told the publication.

On the other hand, Oribe Peralta earned the nickname of Handsome having won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. In a commercial recorded for a soft drink, Marco Fabián questioned him about the occupation he would have adopted if he had not been a footballer. In response, the former champion with the Águilas del América assured that “soap opera heartthrob”.

Despite having marked an era with the Mexican National Team and various Mexican soccer clubs, Oribe Peralta had a discreet retirement after having broken his employment relationship with Chivas. While, Héctor Herrera continues to consolidate his career with Atlético de Madrid, although in recent seasons Diego Pablo Simeone has relegated him to the bench.

KEEP READING:

Chucky Lozano received praise from Xavi Hernández

What’s next for Donovan Carrillo after passing through Beijing

Checo Pérez, protagonist in the official poster of Drive To Survive on Netflix